MTV Roadies 9 Audition Venues
KOLKATA AUDITIONS
20th September
Rang Manch, Swabhumi, Salt Lake
PUNE AUDITIONS
16th September
Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex
Badminton Hall, Balewadi
CHANDIGARH AUDITIONS
8th October
Indradhanush Auditorium, Sector 5, Panchkula
DELHI AUDITIONS 4th October
Delhi International Expocentre,
Expo Drive, A-11, Sec-62, N.H-24, Noida
HYDERABAD AUDITIONS 11th October
Sri Sathya Sai Nigamagamam Trust
No: 8-3-987/2, Srinagar Colony
