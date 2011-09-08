MTV Roadies 9 Audition Venues

KOLKATA AUDITIONS
20th September
Rang Manch, Swabhumi, Salt Lake

PUNE AUDITIONS
16th September
Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex
Badminton Hall, Balewadi

CHANDIGARH AUDITIONS
8th October
Indradhanush Auditorium, Sector 5, Panchkula


DELHI AUDITIONS 4th October
Delhi International Expocentre,
Expo Drive, A-11, Sec-62, N.H-24, Noida


HYDERABAD AUDITIONS 11th October
Sri Sathya Sai Nigamagamam Trust
No: 8-3-987/2, Srinagar Colony
