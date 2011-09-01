MTV Roadies 9 - Everything Or Nothing!

|Roadies 9 - Everything Or Nothing!
MTV Roadies is back with season 9 and this time Raghu, Rajiv, Rannvijay & Team are going to United States of America. Like every season we will see another rocking MTV Roadies season this time. So stay tuned with us.
hi...,ReplyDelete
i m vineet kumar n where i have to register my profile plz tell me. (09015332664)
hiReplyDelete
i am sumit sahitya n where i have to register my profile plz tell me 09679691189
i m vikas sindal & want to register my profile send me registration form for delhi,& jaipur audition ,contect me on 7737560418 or on my id piyushdn69@gmail.comReplyDelete
hi.this is anwesha ghosh from kolkata........ so much willing 2 go for the audition...ijuz wanna know where I have 2 register and plz tell me the venue....... my mobile no--09239938202ReplyDelete
hi,, guys i wanna kno abut registration forms???? wil u tell me??? plz...plzzReplyDelete
Respected sir,ReplyDelete
plz tell me,where i have to ragister my profile,
plz contact me 09981133063,09713892892
SUNNY GURDASPURIAReplyDelete
hy meet my self sunny malpotra from gurdaspur. im KARATE INSTRUCTOR (COACH) (A.I.K.F) BLACK BELT 2ND SHO DAN. my age is 21 years. im international khiladi. i have wins many medals in karate championship .
i intrested in perform punjabi culture activites and i very found of excellent shoot photos,videos and high skilled in martial arts……………………..
kehte hai dunai mein kismat se jyada kuch nai milta
kuch apne rassto ki lakirein khud bnani padhti hai
……………………..
………….
…….
.////
cont us;- FACEBOOK SEARCH IN (SUNNY SOHAL)
E-MAIL;-sunnygurdaspuria@rediffmail.com
moib;- 8699550441
SUNNY GURDASPURIAReplyDelete
hy meet my self sunny malpotra from gurdaspur. im KARATE INSTRUCTOR (COACH) (A.I.K.F) BLACK BELT 2ND SHO DAN. my age is 21 years. im international khiladi. i have wins many medals in karate championship .
i intrested in perform punjabi culture activites and i very found of excellent shoot photos,videos and high skilled in martial arts……………………..
kehte hai dunai mein kismat se jyada kuch nai milta
kuch apne rassto ki lakirein khud bnani padhti hai
……………………..
………….
…….
.////
cont us;- FACEBOOK SEARCH IN (SUNNY SOHAL)
E-MAIL;-sunnygurdaspuria@rediffmail.com
moib;- 8699550441
pls will u send me link on my Facebook .ReplyDelete
please send all detail to audition in pune & tell me how i registerReplyDelete
Iam sunil thakur my contact no is 9665435060,please give detail how i register in roadies audition in puneReplyDelete