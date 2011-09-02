MTV Roadies 9 Delhi Audition Date

MTV Roadies 9 Delhi Audition Date - 4th October 2011
VENUE DETAILS NOT AVAILABLE YET
  1. hello i m vikas sindal & i want to join roadies plz send me audition & registration criteria on 7737560418 & piyushdn69@gmail.com plzzzzzzzzzzzz i m a big fane of roadies

  2. helo sir,

    im ankit residing in delhi and very much interested in giving the auditions for MTV roadies and proving my self. pls send me the important details for audition
    thanks
    Ankit Bhatia
    9711300803
    ankitbhatia12@gmail.com

  3. hiiiii sir,i m prashant kashyap fm delhi. sir mai 4 year se roadies audition dekh rha hu but plz send me important details for audition thanks prashant kashyap,my cell no.9540290953,9818762863..my id.prashantkashyap88@rediffmail.com

  4. im sandeep chatterjee residing in ahmedabad and very much interested in giving the auditions for MTV roadies and proving my self. pls send me the important details for audition
    detail
    sandeep chatterjee
    09574444411
    sandeep.chatterjee05@gmail.com

  5. helo sir,

    im ankit residing in delhi and very much interested in giving the auditions for MTV roadies and proving my self. pls send me the important details for audition
    thanks
    Ankit kalra

    9871977109 ankitkalrarbpo@gmail.com

  6. hello sir, im preeti sharma from mathura and i really like ur show mtv roadies and i want to be the part of ur show pls send me some details about the audition my phn number is 08410955612 and my email id is preetisharma72@yahoo.com

  7. Hello sir dz is dhruv swargiary known also as Alongbar 4rm rangia Assam,sir m vry crazy 4 ur show n so i wnt to b part of it so sir plz kindly send me d details of audition,my conct numbr is +919706777103 n my email i.d is alongbar014@gmail.comHello sir dz is dhruv swargiary known also as Alongbar 4rm rangia Assam,sir m vry crazy 4 ur show n so i wnt to b part of it so sir plz kindly send me d details of it my conct numbr is +919706777103 n my email i.d is alongbar014@gmail.com

  8. hello sir, myself Dipak, i really wants 2 to participating roadies 9 n win. my phn no. 9718058485. email id dipakmaddy@yahoo.in

  9. Hi all, my name is Dharmendra Singh,I want to go for Delhi audition for the first time in Roadies I know they are gonna come there on 4th October but don't know the about venue ...I'll be glad if someone notifies me about the location in Delhi!
    feel free to contact me on +91-9818713851
    Email-dramensgoogl@gmail.com

  11. hi ds is himanshu gupta ,i m actor and model and ,i want to be a part to ds show ,so plzzzz send me the audition detail and regestration on my cell no 9560669543 n my email.
    himanshu.act.model@gmail.com

  12. hi,
    this is rimsi rawat needed some details about delhi audtion venue and registration criteria .
    ph no..09997626749
    email id..rimsirawat14@gmail.com

  13. baki details yaha h................MTV Roadies 9 Audition Venues

    KOLKATA AUDITIONS
    20th September
    Rang Manch, Swabhumi, Salt Lake

    PUNE AUDITIONS
    16th September
    Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex
    Badminton Hall, Balewadi

    CHANDIGARH AUDITIONS
    8th October
    Indradhanush Auditorium, Sector 5, Panchkula


    DELHI AUDITIONS 4th October
    Delhi International Expocentre,
    Expo Drive, A-11, Sec-62, N.H-24, Noida


    HYDERABAD AUDITIONS 11th October
    Sri Sathya Sai Nigamagamam Trust
    No: 8-3-987/2, Srinagar Colony
    ho jao jung ke liye

  14. hello sir, im harpal singh from new delhi and i really like ur show mtv roadies and i want to be the part of ur show pls send me some details about the audition my phn number is 09711438340 and my email id is sainisunny20@yahoo.com

  15. hello sir,

    i m singh gaurav residing in delhi and very much interested in giving the auditions for MTV roadies and proving myself. plz send me the important details for audition.................
    singh gaurav
    08447567307
    gauravsingh1113@gmail.com

