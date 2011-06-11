Grand Finale - 11 June Video

Labels: , ,
Reactions: 

3 comments:

  1. so intelligent, u done it, the people who belives they r the most intelligent person's so far, u make them fool, chootiyaa bana diya raghu - rajiv ku, ha! ha! ha!

    ReplyDelete

  2. i respected every episode of roadies 8 till the grand finale...
    .
    Mistake 1- mohit, suchit & aanchal mai se top 2 mai kaun jayega, iska faisla luck pe chhod diya. uska faisla task ke thro hona chahiye tha.
    .
    Mistake 2- mohit & aanchal mai se winner kaun banega, iska faisla b voteout pe chhod diya. ye b task performance se decide hona chahiye tha.
    .
    So my opinion is- raghu has made the biggest chutiyapanti of his life by conducting the grand finale this way. he was partial to aanchal. why? bcoz she is a girl who cant compete with guys in any task.
    .
    I think ye sochsamajh ke kiya gaya h taki agle roadies season mai girls ka involvement aur b jyada ho...
    Raghu, do u think we r fools???????

    ReplyDelete

  3. u baldy idiot do u think we r fools u screwed the whole season man...........i loved rodies but now i think u people are bladdy fake......ye kya kiya apne sir............anchal....bladdy bitch ye kise jita diya

    ReplyDelete

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)